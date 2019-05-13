Windar Photonics (WPHO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.06

Shares of Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.06 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 14076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.62).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11.
About Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO)
Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEye and WindVision sensors, which measure wind direction and wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.
