William Blair Weighs in on Q2 Holdings Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Q2 in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.71 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Q2’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). Q2 had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

QTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Q2 from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Stephens lowered Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $72.48 on Monday. Q2 has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.89 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $951,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,406 shares in the company, valued at $14,382,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $326,524.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 60,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,278.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 714,755 shares of company stock worth $49,042,492. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 69.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

