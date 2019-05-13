Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 978 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.4% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Apple by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.43.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $10.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.46. 17,367,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,024,756. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $10,054,242.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,549 shares of company stock worth $29,300,960 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

