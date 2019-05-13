Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Given a $3.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $3.00 target price on Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $222.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.65. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,849,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 989,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,223,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 621,939 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 44,879.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 448,797 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,968,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 339,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

