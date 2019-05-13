Western Digital (WDC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Western Digital to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

In other Western Digital news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 366,559 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,355,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after acquiring an additional 43,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,390 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 89.6% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 999,065 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,486,000 after acquiring an additional 472,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

