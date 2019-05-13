Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO) Raised to “Buy” at Eight Capital

Eight Capital upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.10 to C$4.30 in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Clarus Securities cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.10.
Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$4.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $585.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$1.84 and a one year high of C$5.46.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
