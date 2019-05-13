Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO) Raised to “Buy” at Eight Capital

Eight Capital upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.10 to C$4.30 in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Clarus Securities cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.10.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$4.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $585.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$1.84 and a one year high of C$5.46.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$29.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.340000008366891 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

