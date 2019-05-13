Welltower Inc (WELL) Holdings Trimmed by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,075,144,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,445,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,512,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,982,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6,756.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,807,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WELL opened at $77.53 on Monday. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $79.41. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Welltower had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 86.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Welltower to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

