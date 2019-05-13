Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RIB Software (RIB)

RIB Software (ETR: RIB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2019 – RIB Software was given a new €18.50 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2019 – RIB Software was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2019 – RIB Software was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – RIB Software was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2019 – RIB Software was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2019 – RIB Software was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2019 – RIB Software was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RIB traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €15.03 ($17.48). The stock had a trading volume of 252,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,804. RIB Software SE has a 12 month low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a 12 month high of €22.60 ($26.28). The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $771.74 million and a P/E ratio of 35.96.

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

