Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,640 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,290.3% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,248 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 271,398 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,064 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,182,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.68. 631,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,871,314. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.21.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.01.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $85,981.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $787,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/wealthstreet-investment-advisors-llc-purchases-new-position-in-freeport-mcmoran-inc-fcx.html.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.