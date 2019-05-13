Waters (WAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waters reported weak first quarter results due to adverse effects of currency fluctuations and softness in the demand environment. However, the company’s strong performance in government and academic market remained positive. Further, growing momentum of Waters’ liquid chromatography systems continues to act as tailwinds. Moreover, the company’s strengthening growth initiatives and new product introductions are likely to aid its business growth in the near term. However, macro-economic headwinds in Europe and China were major concerns during the quarter. Further, weak momentum across biomedical research customers remains an overhang. Notably, shares of Waters have underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WAT. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Waters from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Waters to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.26.

Shares of WAT opened at $216.96 on Friday. Waters has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Waters had a return on equity of 39.64% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waters will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael F. Silveira sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.43, for a total transaction of $2,334,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,577.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $480,818.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,130 shares of company stock worth $9,453,581 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in Waters by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 289,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Waters by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 173,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Waters by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

