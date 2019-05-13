Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,711. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.30 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $4.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.31%.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 17,919 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $591,327.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 34,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,215 shares of company stock worth $3,213,177 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,931,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 180.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,818,000 after acquiring an additional 876,707 shares during the period.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

