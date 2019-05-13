Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,132 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.19 on Monday, reaching $128.69. 1,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,970. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

