Warburg Research Analysts Give BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (BYW6) a €27.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BYW6 has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.13 ($35.03).

ETR:BYW6 opened at €25.50 ($29.65) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72. BayWa AG/AKT o.N. has a 12 month low of €19.80 ($23.02) and a 12 month high of €30.15 ($35.06).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

