Vulcan Materials (VMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $144.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vulcan Materials reported solid first-quarter 2019 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39.4% and 9.5%. Also, earnings and revenues improved 4.6% and 16.6% year over year, respectively, given broad-based shipment growth, price improvements and operating efficiencies in aggregates business. Also, robust growth in public construction demand and ongoing improvement in private demand added to the positives. Notably, aggregates shipments (volumes) were up 12.6% and this business contributed to 17% growth in total revenues and 29% in operating earnings. Improvement in gross margin (up 100 basis points [bps]) is also encouraging. However, it is currently experiencing higher diesel and liquid asphalt costs. Rising costs and seasonal influences on construction activity raise concerns.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.15.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $128.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $82.52 and a 12 month high of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $996.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

In related news, insider David P. Clement sold 2,789 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $318,726.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

