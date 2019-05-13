VoteCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $37.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last week, VoteCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VoteCoin has a total market capitalization of $28,102.00 and $37.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00857501 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00305862 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00175582 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020535 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003690 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001189 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 54,685,875 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

