Vonovia (VNA) PT Set at €52.60 by Goldman Sachs Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €52.60 ($61.16) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNA. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.27 ($58.45).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia stock traded up €0.52 ($0.60) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €48.52 ($56.42). 739,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a fifty-two week high of €48.14 ($55.98). The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.87.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.