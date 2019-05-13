Vodafone Group (VOD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Vodafone Group (LON: VOD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2019 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 209 ($2.73) price target on the stock.

5/13/2019 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

5/1/2019 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/26/2019 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 209 ($2.73) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 215 ($2.81).

4/25/2019 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 227 ($2.97) to GBX 209 ($2.73). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2019 – Vodafone Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/18/2019 – Vodafone Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.

4/16/2019 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2019 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 268 ($3.50) to GBX 250 ($3.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2019 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/5/2019 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 200 ($2.61). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2019 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

3/21/2019 – Vodafone Group was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 125 ($1.63).

3/19/2019 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 243 ($3.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

VOD stock traded down GBX 7.22 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 131.78 ($1.72). 129,863,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vodafone Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 131 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 211.55 ($2.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67.

Get Vodafone Group plc alerts:

In other news, insider David Thomas Nish acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,496.28).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.