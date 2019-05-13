Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Raised to “Buy” at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VSTO. ValuEngine lowered Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of VSTO opened at $10.15 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $532.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $515.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,311,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,331,000 after buying an additional 249,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,720,000 after buying an additional 130,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,720,000 after buying an additional 130,058 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,305,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after buying an additional 586,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,001,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,715,000 after buying an additional 500,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

