Viewray (VRAY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VRAY. ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Viewray from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viewray from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Viewray has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.82% and a negative return on equity of 71.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Viewray’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viewray will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 22,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 51.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after buying an additional 1,538,108 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 245,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 126,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 30,396 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 1,141.9% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 200,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 184,333 shares during the period.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

