Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 721,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $59,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 534,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,668 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,236,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,070,312,000 after purchasing an additional 237,329 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.14. 74,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,758. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $104.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.3655 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

In related news, Director L B. Day sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $296,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,567.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $210,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,101 shares of company stock worth $1,258,210 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.32.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

