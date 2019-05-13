Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $67.74 Million Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,266,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $67,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 326,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,001,000 after acquiring an additional 113,713 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of UFPI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Universal Forest Products’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.18. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

In related news, insider Allen T. Peters sold 8,131 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $245,962.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 5,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,017 shares in the company, valued at $851,629. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,326 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/victory-capital-management-inc-has-67-74-million-position-in-universal-forest-products-inc-ufpi.html.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.