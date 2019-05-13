Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,147,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Viacom were worth $132,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAB. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viacom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viacom by 935.5% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Viacom by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Viacom by 3,279.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Viacom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Viacom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Viacom had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viacom in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

Viacom Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

