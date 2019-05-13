Vectrus Inc (VEC) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 621,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vectrus by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 17,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

In other news, Director Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $36,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vectrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vectrus stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.01. 178,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Vectrus Inc has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $434.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $325.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vectrus Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/vectrus-inc-vec-shares-bought-by-wedge-capital-management-l-l-p-nc.html.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.