Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Stake Decreased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 205.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.16. 839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,973. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $111.78 and a 52 week high of $148.62.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/vanguard-mid-cap-growth-etf-vot-stake-decreased-by-wrapmanager-inc.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.