Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Stake Decreased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 205.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.16. 839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,973. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $111.78 and a 52 week high of $148.62.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.