Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $163.72 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $129.51 and a 1 year high of $167.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

