VANGUARD INTL E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W (VEU) Holdings Raised by Filament LLC

Filament LLC raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD INTL E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,154 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD INTL E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W comprises about 27.4% of Filament LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Filament LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD INTL E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W were worth $82,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VANGUARD INTL E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,191,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,699,000 after buying an additional 4,506,183 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in VANGUARD INTL E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W by 1,121.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,516,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,669,000 after buying an additional 3,228,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD INTL E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W by 33,678.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,329,000 after buying an additional 2,391,511 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD INTL E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W during the 4th quarter worth $105,618,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD INTL E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,588,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,947 shares during the period.

Shares of VANGUARD INTL E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. VANGUARD INTL E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

