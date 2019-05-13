Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) is Cetera Investment Advisers’ Largest Position

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 78,931,921.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,154,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154,342 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,806.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,931,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887,491 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $605,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,439,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,174 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,357,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $160.36 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $164.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

