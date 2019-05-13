Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) is JJJ Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

JJJ Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 10.1% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.01 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $45.74.

