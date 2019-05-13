Valvoline Inc (VVV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Valvoline also posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 76.15% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Valvoline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

In other Valvoline news, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $140,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 958.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 48,000.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,653. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

