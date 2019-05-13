ValuEngine Upgrades DTE Energy (DTE) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DTE. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Macquarie set a $123.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Shares of DTE opened at $125.98 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $126.07. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Ruth G. Shaw purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.27 per share, with a total value of $248,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,485. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $1,247,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,679.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 327.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

