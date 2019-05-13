ValuEngine Upgrades Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) to Hold

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bankwell Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ BWFG traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,605. The stock has a market cap of $229.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.40. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Heidi Dewyngaert sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $135,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 698,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 126,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

