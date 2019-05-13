ValuEngine Lowers RCI Hospitality (RICK) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RCI Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $22.15 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $218.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $44.02 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 54.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 50.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

