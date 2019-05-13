ValuEngine Lowers Meredith (MDP) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Meredith in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Meredith in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.97 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meredith currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.39.

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Meredith has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $743.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.67 million. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.74) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meredith will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

In related news, insider John S. Zieser sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $145,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meredith by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Meredith by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Meredith by 1,397.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 58,491 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Meredith by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 75,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Meredith by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

