ValuEngine Lowers Intel (INTC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.99 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.49.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Intel has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. Intel’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $63,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,320 shares of company stock worth $5,343,843. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 234.9% during the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 921 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.