ValuEngine Downgrades Southwest Gas (SWX) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $83.25 on Thursday. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.97 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis purchased 2,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.67 per share, with a total value of $165,340.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,770.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $142,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,563.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,437,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,536,000 after purchasing an additional 201,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,846,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,987,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,987,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,479,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,140,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,217,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

