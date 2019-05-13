Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 876.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock opened at $83.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $68.81 and a 12 month high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Macquarie upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Argus set a $110.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.52.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/valero-energy-co-vlo-shares-sold-by-eagle-asset-management-inc.html.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.