Valeritas (VLRX) Shares Gap Down to $0.31

Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.31. Valeritas shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 37472 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $2.00 target price on shares of Valeritas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

Get Valeritas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Valeritas had a negative net margin of 183.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,516.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valeritas Holdings Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Valeritas by 730.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 143,940 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Valeritas by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 166,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valeritas by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 108,416 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valeritas during the fourth quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Valeritas during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/valeritas-vlrx-shares-gap-down-to-0-31.html.

About Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX)

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Valeritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.