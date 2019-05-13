Valeritas (VLRX) Shares Gap Down to $0.31

Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.31. Valeritas shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 37472 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $2.00 target price on shares of Valeritas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Valeritas by 730.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 143,940 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Valeritas by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 166,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valeritas by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 108,416 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valeritas during the fourth quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Valeritas during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
About Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX)
Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.
