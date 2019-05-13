Vail Resorts (MTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $253.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Vail Resorts have outperformed the industry over the past year and may continue to do so after the company reported better-than expected results in the last reported quarter. Revenues are continuing to be favored by growth in each segment. Also, Vail Resorts’ season pass and large ski offerings have driven incremental growth. A full-proof business model and various guest-centric offerings position the company on a growth trajectory. Further, increased focus on mergers and acquisitions, along with effective marketing techniques, bode well. However, increased expenses from operations, acquisitions and pertinent weather-related woes continue to hurt the company’s profitability. Moreover, intense competition from various modes of entertainment provider is a concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Macquarie lowered Vail Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $221.62 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.06.

MTN stock opened at $225.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $179.60 and a 12-month high of $302.76.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.76 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total value of $216,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,286.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $1,134,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $976,381.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

