Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of UTMD opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.68. Utah Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 42.07% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $52,853.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,410.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $130,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,567 shares of company stock worth $411,477. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTMD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Utah Medical Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 428.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Utah Medical Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 8,100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

