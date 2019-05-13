Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.65.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 550.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $31,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 321.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

