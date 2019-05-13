UBS Group Cuts Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Price Target to $44.00

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $56.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.45.

NYSE:FLR opened at $30.73 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.68). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, insider Alan L. Boeckmann bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $476,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,222.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 7,515 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $282,338.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,570 shares of company stock valued at $506,670 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

