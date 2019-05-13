U Network Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, U Network has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $86,196.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, DEx.top and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000151 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network (UUU) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,272,098,566 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bibox, IDEX, HADAX, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

