Truegame Price Down 34.2% Over Last 7 Days (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. Truegame has a total market cap of $756,201.00 and approximately $48,605.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. In the last week, Truegame has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00303160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00773750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00127172 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.