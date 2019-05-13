Tripadvisor (TRIP) & Internap (INAP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internap has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.6% of Tripadvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Internap shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Tripadvisor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Internap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tripadvisor and Internap’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tripadvisor $1.62 billion 4.06 $113.00 million $1.05 45.21 Internap $317.37 million 0.28 -$62.50 million ($3.01) -1.17

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Internap. Internap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tripadvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tripadvisor and Internap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tripadvisor 4 9 3 0 1.94 Internap 0 1 4 1 3.00

Tripadvisor currently has a consensus target price of $55.29, suggesting a potential upside of 16.46%. Internap has a consensus target price of $9.92, suggesting a potential upside of 182.53%. Given Internap’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Internap is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Tripadvisor and Internap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tripadvisor 8.31% 10.24% 6.52% Internap -21.50% N/A -9.22%

Summary

Tripadvisor beats Internap on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home rentals, condominiums, villas, beach rentals, cabins, and cottages. Its Websites feature 730 million reviews and opinions on 8.1 million places comprising 1.3 million hotels, inns, B&Bs, and specialty lodging; 875,000 rental properties; 4.9 million restaurants; and 1.0 million travel activities and experiences worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith. The company was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

