Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amgen by 20,103.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,424,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,127,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,979,621,000 after acquiring an additional 906,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,720,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,760 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 524,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,080,000 after acquiring an additional 441,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $377,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,115,580. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Oppenheimer set a $224.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.84.

Shares of AMGN traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.68. 565,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,087. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.44 and a 12 month high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/traynor-capital-management-inc-boosts-position-in-amgen-inc-amgn.html.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.