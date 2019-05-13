TransUnion (TRU) EVP John T. Danaher Sells 4,318 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $283,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,440.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TransUnion stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.68. 1,368,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,234. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,700,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,040,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,160,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 379,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,888,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,048.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 61,775 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on TransUnion from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.53.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

