TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $29,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,631,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $554,706,000 after buying an additional 688,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $146,363,000. Saya Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,894,000. Advent International Corp MA boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 219,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manor Road Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $473.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.36 and a 1 year high of $489.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $405.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.00.

In related news, Director Mervin Dunn sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.82, for a total value of $2,004,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,571.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jorge Valladares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total transaction of $2,184,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,900. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/transdigm-group-incorporated-tdg-shares-sold-by-state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system.html.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.