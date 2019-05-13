TowneBank (TOWN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

TOWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. TowneBank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.12.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

