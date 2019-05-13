Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,587,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,102 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $103,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 7,103,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,950,000 after purchasing an additional 519,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,998,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,557,000 after buying an additional 852,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,337,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,523,000 after buying an additional 98,095 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,532,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,345,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,942,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,606,000 after buying an additional 472,955 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.66. The company had a trading volume of 92,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.39. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

In other news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $6,203,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,864 shares in the company, valued at $17,980,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 113,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $7,315,494.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $28,000,343 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

