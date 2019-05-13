Tocagen (TOCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock.

“We maintain our Buy rating of Tocagen and our 12-month price target of $14.50 per diluted share. We derive our price target based on a risk-adjusted NPV analysis of projected Toca 511 + Toca FC revenues through 2030 assuming a 12% discount rate and a 2% terminal growth rate.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TOCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tocagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Tocagen in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Tocagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tocagen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.48.

Shares of TOCA opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Tocagen has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 108.08% and a negative net margin of 294.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Tocagen will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Tocagen by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tocagen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tocagen by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tocagen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tocagen by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

